PUTNEY - A worship service will be held for Dora Marie Clem, Putney, on Friday, May 31st, 2019, at Sunshine Baptist Church to celebrate her 89 years of life. Pastor Travis Moore and Larry Toner will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm. A private burial will follow the service.

Her parents, Fred and Audrie Johnson Espy; her husband, Earl Clem; her stillborn son, Earl Wayne Clem; her brothers, Bill and Fred Edward Espy; her sister, Marian Morgan, and her grandson, Larry Lee Holbrook precede her in death.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca Earlene Holbrook and Audrey Leah (Paul) Pennington of Jonesville, VA; Catherine Marie (Joe) Donchatz of Lavalette, WV; Fred Earl (Elaine) Clem of Ellwood City, PA; and William Lloyd (Emily) Clem of Harlan, KY. Also surviving are her sister Dessie Smith and brothers, Lowell T. Espy and Philip Espy.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren; Anthony Earl Holbrook, Adam Paul Pennington, Michael Bradley (Hali) Pennington, Joseph Andrew Donchatz, Joanna Marie (Colin) Slack, Rebekah Ann Donchatz, Rachelle Elaine (Garrett) Drake, Ryan Earl (Kristen Marie) Clem, Jeffrey Charles (Christina) Howard, Chelsea Marie Clem, and Patricia Anne Clem.

Great grandchildren surviving are Taylor Ray Holbrook, Dylan Holbrook, Ethan and Shelby Marie Pennington, Rylan Anderson, Amelia Jaye Peet, Isabel Elaine, Lucas James, and Micah Harrington Drake, Isaac Earl and Arlo Daniel Clem, Gabriella Sue and Norah Anne Howard.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Ray Holbrook, Adam Pennington, Brad Pennington, Andrew Donchatz, Ryan Earl Clem, and Garrett Drake.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Holbrook, Bill Clem, Robert Earl Clem, Paul Hoskins, James 'Bimbo' Hall, Rodney Huff, Jerry Gibbs, Ben Cochran, and Preston Jones.

In lieu of flowers and meals, the family requests that donations be made to Sunshine Baptist Church - Jr. Church Program, or Camp Nathaniel.

