LEJUNIOR — Doris Ellen Bush Clark, 75, of Lejunior, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, following a long illness. Born February 27, 1944 in Keokee, VA, she had lived here most of her life. Doris was a member of the Willow Grove Baptist Church and a former member of the Cloverfork Missionary Baptist Church. She loved embroidery and quilting, reading her Bible, and doing word search and puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Donald Clark; her parents, Ancil Bush and Bessie Ellen Flanary Bush; and five brothers, Harley, Cecil, Harvey Clyde, Bobby and Marvin Bush.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Robin Clark Reece and James Reece, Lejunior; a brother, Ralph Bush and wife, Peggy, Jonesville, VA; a grandson, Matthew Reece and wife, Mandy, Dalton, GA; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend Jack Ed Ford officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.