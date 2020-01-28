VERO BEACH, Fla. — Mrs. Dorothy H. Kirby, of Vero Beach passed away January 24, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida, having attained the age of 88 years, 8 months, and 22 days. She was born in Four Mile, (Bell County), Kentucky on Saturday May 2, 1931, the daughter of Shelvie and Daisy Hendrickson. She attended Lone Jack Elementary, Cardome Academy in Georgetown, Kentucky, The University of Kentucky, and was a graduate of The Louisville Kentucky Medical Technological School as a Laboratory Technician. She and her husband moved to Vero Beach in 1975. Mrs. Kirby was a member of Vero Beach Country Club, Riomar Country Club, and Riomar Bay Yacht Club. In Kentucky, she was a member of Indian Hills Country Club and Harlan Country Club. Dorothy was an avid golfer, tennis player and bowler. She also enjoyed audio books, and traveling with her late husband, Dr. Keith Kirby M.D., visiting more than 20 countries in addition to most of the United States.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Kirby was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence M. Hendrickson, and Winston Hendrickson; one sister, Wanda Lee Ray; and one nephew, C.M. "Chuckie" Hendrickson. She is survived by her children, Peggy Kirby (and Doyle) Sewell; son, Robert K. Kirby; niece, Carolyn (and Terry) Wilson; two nephews, Clayton (and Ilona) Ray, and S. Bruce (and Jan) Hendrickson, and numerous great nieces, nephews and other family whom loved her dearly.

Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST in The Burkesville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. CST in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky on Wednesday February 5, 2020. Memorials can be made in Dorothy's honor to Burkesville Cemetery, VNA Hospice in Indian River County or Mt. Dora Children's Home. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the local arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com