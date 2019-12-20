HARLAN — Dorothy Wilder Howard, 87 of Harlan, passed away December 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in Lexington. She was born to the late Joseph and Cumile Holmes Wilder on August 6, 1932.

Ms. Howard is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband R. Smith Howard MD and Brother, Don Wilder.

Dorothy is survived by her loving Children, Robert Smith Howard II MD and Wife Teresa Howard MD and Joseph Brittain Howard JD/MBA and Wife Mary Lea Howard; Grandchildren, Mary Beth Howard and William Brittain Howard; Brothers, Carl Wilder, Doug Wilder and David Wilder; Several Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends also mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery at 1PM.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Wilder Howard.