PATHFORK - Earl Bledsoe, Sr., 60, of Pathfork, KY passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born December 1, 1958 to the late Joe and Rose (Roark) Bledsoe.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Bledsoe and sister, Phyllis Heck.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Tammy Daniels; son, Earl Bledose, Jr. and fiancé, Angie Abbott; daughter, Elizabeth Kelly and husband, Trent Kelly; grandchildren, Darby Bledsoe and Ava Kelly; sisters, Velma Smith, Sonia Bledsoe, Janice Saylor, Anita Ping, and Mary Harris along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00AM at Black Star Pentecostal with Rev. J.C. Craig and Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Saylor Cemetery with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2 from 6:00PM-9:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Bledsoe Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.