STANFILL - Edward Davenport, 94 of Stanfill , KY passed away early Saturday Morning of June 1, 2019 at the Harlan ARH.

Mr. Davenport was born July 11, 1924 in Gray, KY to the late William Charles & Rosie McVey Davenport. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II. He was a retired coal miner having worked at Mahan Ellis Coal at Stanfill, US Steel and Arch at Lynch for a total of 42 years of service. He was raised as a Master Mason at Nolan Lodge 806. He was a Kentucky Colonel and of the Christian Faith.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Davenport; infant son, James Edward Davenport; sister, Fannie Ellen Davenport.

He is survived by his loving children, Sandra (Tony) Mabelitini, Patricia (John) Adkins, and Edward Dennis (Jodi) Davenport; grandchildren, Joe (Lisa) Mabelitini, James Mabelitini, Angela Elliott , Karen (Edwin) Luxon, Sydney & Justin Davenport; great grandchildren, Christine, Jamie, Tyler, Brianna, Drake, Will and Grace Ann; brother in law, Dr. Jerome (Jackie) Hopkins; sister in law, Janie (Jeff) Weathers.

Vitiation will be Tuesday (June 4) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. ? Officiating. Music will be provided by Ms. Judy Ditty.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY with Grandsons serving as Pallbearers. Military Rites will be observed by the Harlan Honor Guard.

