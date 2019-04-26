SPEEDWELL - Elsie Caldwell Whitehead, 78 of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky on June 12, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Corbett and Martha Saylor Caldwell. Elsie was a homemaker and had also worked as an Exello Inspector in Middlesboro. She was a member of the Church of the Firstborn and had also attended at Light House Mission and Laurel Branch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley Whitehead, and her brother, Billy Ray Caldwell.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Polly Ann King and Roscoe, Helen Ward and Nelson, Bobby Dale Whitehead and Sue, and Mary Kay Bailey and Wayne; grandchildren, Billy Whitehead and Cheryl, Shannon King and Patrick, Cordale Bailey and Hailey, Kimberly Whitehead and James, Joshua Whitehead, Blake Bailey, and Allan Burkhart and Kayline; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sean, Colton, Aleena, Cassiday and Alexis; brothers and sisters, Phronia Howard, Bertha Miller, Shirley Broughton, Hazel Middleton, Delia McCreary, Amanda Caldwell, James Everett Caldwell, and Corbett Caldwell, Jr.; special friends, Robin King and Connie King and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many more friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27 at the Laurel Branch Pentecostal Church with Rev. Wayne Caldwell and Rev. Don Messer. Music will be by her siblings, Church of the Firstborn, Faye Messer, Marla Broughton, Carolyn and Tony Lawson, Minnie and Jerry, Arnold and Geneva Griffey, and Brenda and Opal. Burial will follow in the Whitehead Cemetery with her grandsons Billy, Sean, Cordale, James, Wayne, Patrick Josh and Cody serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday after 6:00 PM until funeral hour Saturday at the Laurel Branch Pentecostal Church. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Whitehead Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.