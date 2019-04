HARLAN - Emilie V. Johnson, 78 of Harlan, entered her Heavenly Home on April 28, 2019, after a short illness.

Visitation for Emilie V. Johnson was at the Grays Knob Bible Church on Tuesday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will followed at 7 p.m with Rev Larry Johnson officiating. Graveside services was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson and Rich Funeral Home.