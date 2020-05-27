Emmy Partin 1978 - 2020 Emmy Lou Partin, 41, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 14, 2020 at home. Emmy was born in Jackson, OH to Jack and Gail Partin on July 26, 1978. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and Ohio State University. She married Dave Haskell on June 8, 2002 in Jackson. Emmy was a doting mother, loving wife, beloved daughter, and loyal sister. The depth of Emmy's caring nature was matched by her boundless intelligence and ability. Her varied career followed a single arc--caring about the education of society's young people; within that career she counted many successful endeavors. For her own son, and the children of Columbus and Ohio, she worked, volunteered, fundraised, and so much more. Emmy was a force of nature and those who met her could not help but be touched by her earnestness, warmth, and wit. Emmy is preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Margaret Partin and Wendell Black. Emmy is survived by her husband Dave Haskell; her son Siler P. Haskell, sister Wendy Partin; sister Billie (Dan) Bartholomew and niece Bailey and nephews Connor and Peyton Bartholomew; parents Jack and Gail Partin; brother- and sister-in-law Jon and Lorie Haskell and nephews Luke, Will and Evan. In lieu of flowers, Emmy's family asks that anyone moved by Emmy's life donate in Emmy's name to the educational or feminist charity or organization of their choice; the Mid-Ohio Foodbank; the Jackson foodbank; or Pets Without Parents in Columbus, OH. Private funeral service will be held for close family. Cremation will follow and family will scatter her ashes at places important to Emmy. Friends, family, and anyone who wants to say goodbye, honor Emmy's life, and celebrate her memory will be welcome to attend those scatterings. Updates will be posted to social media concerning those events. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 27 to May 28, 2020.