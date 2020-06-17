Ethel Joyce Smith
1950 - 2020
Ethel Joyce Smith 1950- 2020 Ethel Joyce Smith, 69, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was born to parents Martha Ellen Griffin and James William Smith, on August 12, 1950 in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Ethel worked selflessly as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 20 plus years, at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital and did private duty nursing in Harlan, Kentucky until her retirement. She enjoyed Crochet and most of all, she adored her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Martha and James Smith; two brothers, Johnny Smith and Dewayne Smith; sister, Jessie Hensley; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith; nephew, Shawn Hensley.

Ethel is survived by her son David Shannon Smith and his wife Sara; grandchildren, Gabriel S. Smith and Abigail J. Smith; two brothers, James Smith and his wife Rona of Dizney, KY and Sammy Smith and his wife Brenda of Dizney, KY; three sisters, Claudia Smith of London, TN, Rosie Cox and her husband Andy of Douglasville, GA and Jennifer Jones of Kenvir, KY; she is also survived by her 8 nephews and 4 nieces.

To honor her wishes her body was cremated and a private family service will be held in Harlan, KY at a later date.

To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com

The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ethel Joyce Smith.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
706-629-4508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

