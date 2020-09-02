1/
Eula Grey Saylor
1936 - 2020
Eula Grey Saylor 1936- 2020 Eula Grey Saylor, 84, of Loyall, born January 13th, 1936, died August 26th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Irene Creech, and preceded in death by her husband of almost fifty-three years, Bruce "Sonny" Saylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Williams, and her son-in-law, John David. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jonathan, Jamison and Joseph Williams; by her sister, Faye Platt, and brother-in-law, Bob Platt; by her special nieces, Kim Pillion and Darlene Lester; and special friend, Andrea Whitaker.

Eula was a pediatric nurse at DBC for over twenty-five years. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest joys in life were her family, her books, and her cats. When asked if she wanted anything specific in her obituary, she replied, "I love my family." She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.



Any donations may go to the Harlan County Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels), Box 1246, Harlan, KY 40831; and the Harlan Humane Society.

She will be interred at Resthaven Cemetery in a private ceremony. Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 29, 2020
I loved Eula, she was the sweetest person you could ever meet. she was so good with the kids and a;ways smiling. I am so sorry for the families loss of one good lady. my thoughts and prayers are with you.
jannis osborne
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Loved Eula, so much, I enjoyed and will cherish, all the memories, I have from having her as a friend and working with .she loved her family so much
Regina Goss
Coworker
August 27, 2020
She was a sweet lady she was a nurse to my children Sheree' and Scott they loved her and she loved them it made their trip to the DBC special just to get to see and visit with her for a few mins.
Jackie Osborne
Friend
August 27, 2020
Eula was a special person and nurse. We both worked at DBC and I always enjoyed talking to her. My husband (Tracy) has told me many stories about the friendship he had with Eula, Sonny, and Charlene. So sorry for your loss.
Bonnie Alred
Friend
August 27, 2020
I remember her from years ago, and how kind she was, even though she was in the process of giving me a shot!! Dr. Hollins was the doctor, and my mother knew Eula and would tell me to hold still. May God comfort her family!!
Chris Jones
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
She was a great person and will be missed by many. So sorry to hear about her passing sending prayers for the family
Johnny Reeder
