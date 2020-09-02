Eula Grey Saylor 1936- 2020 Eula Grey Saylor, 84, of Loyall, born January 13th, 1936, died August 26th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Irene Creech, and preceded in death by her husband of almost fifty-three years, Bruce "Sonny" Saylor.



She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Williams, and her son-in-law, John David. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jonathan, Jamison and Joseph Williams; by her sister, Faye Platt, and brother-in-law, Bob Platt; by her special nieces, Kim Pillion and Darlene Lester; and special friend, Andrea Whitaker.



Eula was a pediatric nurse at DBC for over twenty-five years. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest joys in life were her family, her books, and her cats. When asked if she wanted anything specific in her obituary, she replied, "I love my family." She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.







Any donations may go to the Harlan County Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels), Box 1246, Harlan, KY 40831; and the Harlan Humane Society.



She will be interred at Resthaven Cemetery in a private ceremony. Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



