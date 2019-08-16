CAWOOD — Eulias Theodore Helton, Sr., age 87 of Cawood, KY., passed away peacefully at his home on August 15, 2019. Theodore was born on February 14, 1932 in Cawood, KY., to Benjamin Franklin and Sarah Frances Disney Helton.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Eulias Theodore (Ted) Helton, Jr., a granddaughter Melissa Camarillo, and a son-in-law, Claude P. (Bud) McHargue, Jr. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Kernal, Randolph, Glen, and Leroy and his sisters, Melvina Lunsford, Virgie Johnson, and Dexter Mills.

After serving 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he had reached the rank of Staff Sergeant having served with the 3rd Bomb Wing in Korea, he then returned to Cawood where he went to work at Harlan Hospital(Harlan ARH) two weeks before it opened for business. After 19 years with the hospital, he then pursued a career in politics where he was the District 4 Magistrate for two terms. He then was employed by the Harlan County Road Crew from which he retired. He is of the Baptist faith and has been a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Cawood for almost 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Gray Helton, his daughters, Eula Gray McHargue, Lucy Elaine Camarillo (Enrique), Janice Ellen Stringer (Chris), Susan Joy Harris (Mack Jr.), a son John Ernest Helton Sr. (Chris) and a daughter-in-law Sherry Helton. His grandchildren, Jonathan McHargue, Theodore McHargue, Rik Camarillo Jr., Caleb Helton, Christa Stringer, Josh Noe, Rikki Middleton, John Ernest Helton, Jr., Jordan Harris and Alison Harris. He also leaves several great grandchildren and step great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends to mourn his loss.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Sunday (Aug. 18) at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Cawood.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Sunday (Aug. 19) at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Cawood with Rev. Sean Daniels officiating.

Burial will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Fields Cemetery at Cawood, KY. with full Military Honors being provided by the Harlan Honor Guard. Grandsons and family will serve as Pallbearers.

The family of Theodore Helton wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Bluegrass for their exceptional care and treatment of Theodore. We truly appreciate each and everyone of you for your care.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Cawood, PO Box 430, Cawood, KY 40815 or to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2972 S. US Hwy. 25 E, Barbourville, KY 40906, in loving memory of Theodore.

Condolences, memories, or photos may be shared at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Theodore Helton.