EVARTS - Thelma Eunice Deaton, 75, of Evarts entered her heavenly home on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home. Born November 2, 1943 in Stanford, KY, she had lived her most of her life. Eunice was a homemaker and believed in the Holiness faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell G. Deaton; her parents, Lee Kirkpatrick and Ethel King Kirkpatrick; five sisters, Sally Wilhoit, Marie Luster, Toni Holt, Mayme Lou Percell and Joann Price; and six brothers, Mike, Charles, Bill, Harry, Teddy and Connie Kirkpatrick.

Eunice is survived by four children, Jeffrey Deaton and wife, Lisa, Kingsport, TN; Rhonda White and husband, Jack, Evarts; Pamela Raleigh and husband, Rod, Benham; and Timothy Deaton, Barbourville; and one sister, Ida Peavler, Dayton, Ohio.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wyatt and husband, Matthew, Jessica Deaton, Patrick White, Justin White and wife, Beth, Jacob Raleigh, Grayson Raleigh and Samuel Deaton; seven great-grandchildren, Nate, Jake, Candace, Brayden, Carter, Tucker and Tyler; and a host of other family and friends.

As per her wishes, all services will be private.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.