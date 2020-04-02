Eunice "Jean" Harris Middleton, 80, of Dartmont went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born January 22, 1940, she was a lifelong resident of Harlan County. Jean loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker and believed in the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. "Bob" Middleton; her parents, Martha Green Harris and Silas Harris; and four sisters, Louella Brock, Della Miller, Gladys Thompson and Ann Vaughn.

Survivors include three children, Bobby Middleton and wife, Sally Jo, Cotes; Rondall Middleton and wife, Teresa, Evarts; and Lisa Middleton, Dartmont; four grandchildren, Dustin Middleton; Robbie Middleton and wife, Jessica; Kelly Campbell and husband, Jimmy; Jan Clark and husband, Kevin; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Kinley Middleton; Addison Campbell; Jacob, Brayden, Baylee, Jaycee and Braxton Clark; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Due to the mandates set forth by the Governor of Kentucky and the CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, she will have a private graveside service at Evarts Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jerry Kirby officiating.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.