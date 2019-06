WALLINS - Evelyn Hensley, 69 of Wallins, died Thurday.

Visitation will be Saturday after 6PM at The House of Mercy in Walllins. Funeral services will be 12 noon on Sunday at the church.

Burial will follow at the Donnie Hensley Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Henson & Rich Funeral Home.