SACRAMENTO - "The soul takes flight to the world that is invisible, but there arriving she is sure of bliss and forever dwells in Paradise."– Plato

The sweet soul of Evelyn Jean (Myers) Owens flew free on the brilliant autumn day of September 30, 2019 at age 96. Evelyn was born August 21, 1923 in Harlan, Kentucky, at her ancestral home, the historic Carlisle Babbit Pope farmhouse nestled in the rolling, green Cumberland Mountains where she grew to love nature and animals, especially dogs and birds. She often spoke of Rowdy, Hobo and Jack, her beloved childhood canine companions. Throughout her life she was never without the company of a dog.

World War II started six months after Evelyn graduated from high school in 1942. During the war, she served as a Rosie the Riveter at Willow Run Bomber Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where she was trained as a riveter and crane operator to help build B24 airplanes. Her story was published in "Rosie's Daughters" by General John A. Sutter Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and is exhibited at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California. While in Dayton, Ohio, she met and fell in love with Sergeant William N. Owens, who she married on April 22, 1945. Later that year, Bill and Evelyn moved to Sacramento, California, where they shared 63 years of life together and reared two children.

Evelyn worked for 25 years as secretary at Woodlake Elementary School in North Sacramento. She wrote stories and poems and kept journals for many years. A woman with a wonderful sense of style, Evelyn kept a lovely home and always was elegantly dressed, often in subtle hues of green that matched her eyes. She cooked delicious meals for her family that were seasoned with love. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially to her and Bill's vacation home in South Lake Tahoe. Those were happy times she shared with family and her dogs. Lake Tahoe was a favorite getaway, with its alpine beauty and many leisure activities.

Evelyn's kindness, humor, empathy and loving nature were special gifts that live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her mother, Naomi Pope; father, Franklin P. Myers; and husband, Bill. Our beautiful mother is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sue Owens Wright (husband Keith); son, Mark William Owens (wife Melanie), grandchildren, Olivia and Dryw (wife Katherine); great-grandchildren, Florence and Ben; nephew, James L. Harris (wife Kathy) and extended family.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers who made it possible for Evelyn to live in her own home for so long and those who attended to her in hospice. Donations in her memory may be made to Evelyn's favorite charities, which include North Shore Animal League (animalleague.org), Sacramento SPCA (sspca.org), and Harlan County Friends of the Shelter (hcfos.org).