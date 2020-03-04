Everett Noah Keegan Cornett

  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Dorothy Bowling
  • "I will see you in heaven some day love your mamaw Barbara"
    - Barbara Cox
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Kristi Colinger-Hensley
  • "I'm so sorry to both of y'all may god give you all strength..."
    - Tamara Thomas
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Sherry Jackson
Tri City Funeral Home - Benham
506 Holly St
Benham, KY
40807
(606)-848-5455
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Craiger Family Cemetery
Partridge, IL
Everett Noah Keegan Cornett, newborn of Gulston, KY, received his angel wings on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Harlan ARH. He was born February 29, 2020 in Harlan to Daniel L. Cornett and Barbie J. Harris.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Noah Harris.

Besides his parents, Daniel and Barbie, he is survived by his siblings; Landon, Kaydon, Zachary, Hannah and Destiny Cornett of Cumberland, Hunter Cornett of Gulston, Summer and Autumn Farley of Gulston; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Everett Cornett of Cumberland; maternal grandmother, Barbara Cox of Harlan; and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 am in the Craiger Family Cemetery in Partridge, KY.

Tri-City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Everett Noah Keegan Cornett.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.tricityfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
