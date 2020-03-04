Everett Noah Keegan Cornett, newborn of Gulston, KY, received his angel wings on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Harlan ARH. He was born February 29, 2020 in Harlan to Daniel L. Cornett and Barbie J. Harris.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Noah Harris.

Besides his parents, Daniel and Barbie, he is survived by his siblings; Landon, Kaydon, Zachary, Hannah and Destiny Cornett of Cumberland, Hunter Cornett of Gulston, Summer and Autumn Farley of Gulston; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Everett Cornett of Cumberland; maternal grandmother, Barbara Cox of Harlan; and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 am in the Craiger Family Cemetery in Partridge, KY.

