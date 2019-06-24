TAZEWELL - Everett Pennington 75, of Tazewell, TN passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 19, 1943 in Leslie County KY. Everett was a retired coal miner, and the owner & operator of Pennington Belt Repair. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Pine Mountain Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his children: Everett Darren Pennington, Edwin Ray Pennington and Dana Leigh Pennington; his parents, Delbert and Chloe Pennington; his brothers, Eugene, Bruce, Junior and EM Pennington; his sisters, Pauline Pennington and Martha Witt.

Survivors include: his loving wife, Elsie Pennington of Tazewell, TN. His daughters, Gwendolyn Jenkins and husband Joby of Harrogate, TN, Sharon Howerton and husband Granville of Middlesboro, KY. His six grandchildren, Nickie Mosley, Joseph Jenkins, Adrian Morton & husband Jake, Adam Jenkins, Alyssa Pennington and Brooklyn Pennington. Two great grandchildren, Allison and Brandon Mosley. One brother, Glenn Pennington of Richmond, KY. Five sisters, Evelyn Gabbard of Jackson, KY. Shirley Watts of Lexington, KY. Joy Coldiron of London, KY. Doris Turner of Bledsoe, KY and Sue Nolan of Harlan, KY. And several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 24th at Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Kermit Creech officiating. Burial followed at the Burns Cemetery at Bledsoe.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.