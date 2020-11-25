Frances Turner 1926- 2020 Frances Little Turner, a loving Mother from Strong, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Saturday morning of November 14, 2020 while living with her son and daughter in law, Bruce and Teresa Turner of Evarts (Jones Creek), Kentucky. Frances suffered from long term Alzheimers and passed away peacefully with her family and God by her side. She was 94 years old.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Turner of Harlan, Kentucky, by her father John Bunyon Little and mother Artie Lum Little and all eight of her loving siblings; four brothers and four sisters and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by three children, Gregg of El Dorado, Terri of Lexington and Bruce; five grand children and soon to be seven great-grandchildren.
Frances' greatest joy was visiting with family and friends. She loved baby-sitting children from Strong and the surrounding area. She specifically enjoyed going to Taco Bell with her older sister, Christine, and bird-watching with Happy Waters. Frances had an adventurous spirit and traveled far and wide with her children.
Much appreciation and love are passed to the devoted cousins and their families and friends who looked in on her and help during her early battle with Alzheimers.
On Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM family will receive friends for the viewing at the Perry Funeral Chapels in El Dorado, Arkansas. The funeral will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Sweet Home Cemetery near Strong, Arkansas.
