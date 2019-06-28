CUMBERLAND - Fred Hatfield, age 89 of Cumberland, KY, departed from this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1930, in Fourmile, KY to the late John Hatfield and Mattie Trent Hatfield. Fred was a faithful member of the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle. He was a retired coal miner having been employed by Arch, Blue Diamond, and U.S. Steel coal companies for a total of 32 years. His hobbies included whittling, weed eating, and gardening.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters, Chelsey Hatfield, Maggie Peace, Edna Bush, and Evelyn Turner; and three brothers, Justice Hatfield, Jack Hatfield, and John Jr. Hatfield.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 66 years, Aislee Rigney Hatfield of Cumberland, KY; six children, Bruce (Wynona) Hatfield of Cumberland, Rondall Hatfield of Cumberland, Danny (Jean) Hatfield of Cumberland, Carole (Jim) Fannin of Inez, KY, Brian (Vickie) Hatfield of Cumberland, and Jimmy (Teresa) Hatfield of Cumberland; one brother, Pierce Hatfield of Partridge, KY; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5-9pm at the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church in Hiram, KY. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2pm at the church with Matthew Noe and Roger Creech officiating. Interment will follow at the Jake Creech Cemetery in Cumberland, KY with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

