Fred R. Skidmore
Fred R Skidmore 1951- 2019 Fred Skidmore, 69 of Meadowbrook, was born on June 18, 1951 and entered heaven on August 21, 2020. He retired after 40 years as a coal miner and is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Fern Napier Skidmore; his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Hopper and his brother-in-law, Charles Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Skidmore; his daughter, Suzanna Skidmore; his grandchildren, Crysta Styron and Gabriel Holden. His siblings, Sue (Jim) Rich of Afton, TN, Harold (Juanita) Skidmore of Illinois, Phyllis (Earl) Creasey of Morristown, TN, Joey (W.L.) Brassfield of Harlan, Jim Skidmore of Harlan, Tim Skidmore of Rosspoint and Karen (Tony) Sizemore of Nashville, TN and a sister-in-law, Paula Skidmore of Rosspoint along with a host of nieces, nephews church family and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday August 24, 2020 at 7 PM in the chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Arnold Martin officiating.

Burial services will be Tuesday at 11AM at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel members of Immanuel Baptist Church serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Monday from 5 - 7 PM at the funeral home.

In accordance with phase 2 of the COVIS-19 event dated JUNE 20, 2020 by the Kentucky Governor, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings for the safety of our families and guests.

To the family of Fred Skidmore, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henson & Rich Funeral Home Inc
414 Mound St
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-1362
