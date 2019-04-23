COLDIRON - Freddie Ray Freeman Sr., 60, of Coldiron passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. Freddie was born on December 23, 1958 to the late Bert Freeman and Gathel Taylor Kelly. He worked in the coal mines for many years. Freddie was a born again Christian in the Pentecostal faith.

Freddie leaves to cherish his memory a son, Freddie Ray Freeman II of New Tazewell, TN; four brothers, Jim Freeman (Judy) of Pathfork; Charles Mike Freeman (Patty) of Wallins; Arthur Freeman of South Carolina; Carl Freeman (Rhonda) of Mulus; three sisters, Sharon Thomas (James) of Cumberland; Clara Watkins (Buddy) of Union VA; and Mary Hall (Bobby) of Partridge. He also leaves two grandchildren, Autumn Grace Freeman and Scarlett Leann Freeman.

Visitation for Freddie will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the chapel with the Reverend Freeman Clark and the Reverend Thomas Heck.

Burial will take place at the Speed Hensley Cemetery in Molus with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.