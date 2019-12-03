STANFILL - Freida Felosi, 94 of Stanfill, was born on July 27, 1925 in Rose Hill, Virginia and entered Heaven on December 1, 2019 at her home. She was a charter and oldest member of Liggett Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Corbette and Callie Ely Hensley; her husband, Victor Felosi; her grandson, Jonathan Felosi, her brothers, Neil Hensley, Clifford Hensley, R.L. Hensley and her sister, Geraldine Denomme.

She is survived by her children, Jerry and wife, Eula Felosi of Elcomb, Danny and wife, Brenda Felosi of Thorn Hill, TN and Vicki Felosi of Stanfill. Her grandchildren, Phillip Felosi, Gina Cox, Jason Felosi and Nathan Felosi. Her great-grandchildren, Bethany Cox, Braden Cox, Alexis (Ally) Felosi, Carson Felosi, Chloe Felosi and Callie Felosi. Her sisters, Micki Douglas, Carolyn and husband Charles Hatfield, Patsy and husband, Jerry Bookout.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7PM at Liggett Baptist Church with Rev. Sean Daniels, Rev. Dennis Williams and Rev. Bobby Cornett officiating. Burial services will be Wednesday at 12 noon at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with Phillip Felosi, Jason Felosi, Nathan Felosi, Kyle Hatfield, Austin Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Braden Cox and Garry Henson, JR serving as pallbearers.

Visitation is from 5 – 7 PM Tuesday at the church.

