Gabrielle Cochran (1983 - 2019)
Henson & Rich Funeral Home
414 Mound St
Harlan, KY
40831
(606)-573-1362
CRANKS — Gabrielle Cochran, 35, of Cranks, KY, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born September 10, 1983 in Harlan, KY. Gabrielle was a graduate of Cawood High School and believed in the Baptist Faith.

Private family services were held on Tuesday at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Arnold Martin officiating.

Burial followed at Evarts Memorial Gardens at Evarts, KY with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
