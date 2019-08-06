CRANKS — Gabrielle Cochran, 35, of Cranks, KY, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born September 10, 1983 in Harlan, KY. Gabrielle was a graduate of Cawood High School and believed in the Baptist Faith.

Private family services were held on Tuesday at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Arnold Martin officiating.

Burial followed at Evarts Memorial Gardens at Evarts, KY with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.