PUTNEY - Gary Helton, SR. 70 of Putney, was born on August 30, 1948 in Harlan, Kentucky and entered Heaven on May 1, 2019. Gary was a US Army Veteran and retired from Bell County Forestry Camp.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with funeral services at 1o'clock with Rev. Jack Carmical officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with Military Burial Honors by the Harlan County Honor Guard.

