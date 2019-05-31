LOUISVILLE - Gary D. Saylor, 68, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Thurman and Sally (Eads) Saylor. Gary is survived his Sons, Robbie Douglas (Erika) Saylor and Jason Nathaniel (Jeanine) Saylor; Daughter, Christy Lynn Ward; Sister, Patricia Winfield; Grandchildren, Dylan Saylor, Morgan Kannapel, Ephraim Saylor, Brianna Ward, Kate and Tyler Sanders. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home (10304 Dixie Hwy) with a service to follow at 4:30. A second visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pathfork Holiness Church in Pathfork, Ky with a funeral to follow. Contributions in Gary's memory can be made to a COPD organization of your choice.