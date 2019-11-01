BROWNING ACRES - Gene Edward Martin, 91, of Browning Acres, was born September 2, 1928 in Harlan County KY and passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. Gene was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA and believed in the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Media Martin; his son-in-law, Jake Mayes Jr, his brother, Jack Martin and his sister, Faye Martin Rose.

Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Anna Davis Martin; his daughter, Sandra Martin Mayes; his grandson, Michael J. Mayes and wife Lori; his great grandson, Michael J. Mayes Jr; his sister, Betty Martin Davis and several other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 5 PM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Hensley officiating. The family will also receive friends on Sunday from 3 PM until the funeral hour.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 A-M at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith with family and friends will serving as pallbearers.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to Gene's family and friends during your time of bereavement.