BROWNING ACRES — George Earl Hensley, 82 of Browning Acres, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Minerva Hensley.

Funeral services will be 6 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Harvest Worship Center in Harlan with Rev. Roland "Bo" Lee and Rev. Doug Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at 12noon on Monday at the Surgener – Hensley Cemetery at Cawood.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 – 6 PM at the Church.

To the family of Mr. Hensley, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement