WALLINS — George Wesley Marlin, 77, of Wallins went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. Born June 12, 1942 in Bardo, KY, he worked as a maintenance supervisor for the housing authority in Harlan for 35 years. He was a disabled U.S. Army veteran and believed in the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Marlin and Frances Yount Marlin; and three sisters, Elaine Marlin, Margaret Jones and Carolyn Fields.

Wesley is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sharon Shell Marlin, Wallins; two daughters, Jennifer Owens and husband, Darrell, Lenarue and Leslie Marlin, Harlan; two sisters, Charlene Marlin, Harlan and Cindy Mott and husband, Rodney, Harlan.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the chapel of the Loyall Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 7 p.m. with Charlie Morris officiating. Military Rites will be by the Harlan Honor Guard at the funeral home following his service.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in Resthaven Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.