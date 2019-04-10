LOYALL - Georgia Tackett Hale, 87, of Loyall went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. Born on March 16, 1932 in Coalgood, KY, she was a secretary for 22 years at the Loyall School and a member of the Loyall Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hugh Hale; her parents, Lige Tackett, Sr. and Hattie Farley Tackett; five brothers, Lige, Jr., Thomas, Michael, Bobby and Jack Tackett; and three sisters, Mildred Tackett, Mary Russell and Geneva Roberts.

Georgia is survived by four children, Susan Hale Stewart and husband, Dr. Dan Stewart, Prospect, KY; Charles Hugh Hale II and wife, Allison, Winchester, KY; Jack Hale and wife, Claudine, Harlan; and Joe Hale and wife, Vicki, Harrogate, TN; one special sister, Mary Katherine Peters, Loyall and a special daughter, Nina Lewis, Loyall.

Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Dr. Sean Stewart (Aimee), Ashton Stewart (Tara), Michael Hale, Brian Hale (Cynthia), Doug Hale, Rachel James (Rondon), Sarah Hale Gomes (Darrin), Amanda Hale Guerra (Nicky), Elizabeth Hale, Tim Estep (Tori), David Estep (April), Crystal Estep Pickett (Bill), Billy Penley, Cissy Penley and Shawnessey Hensley; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 with funeral services starting at 7 p.m. at the Loyall Church of God. The Reverend Billy Owens and the Reverend Jeff Farmer will officiate.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in Resthaven Cemetery with sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Online condolence may be left at www.loyallfuneralhome.com.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.