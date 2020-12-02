Gerald Eugene Hensley 1932- 2020 Gerald Eugene Hensley, 88 of Smith, Ky passed away on Sunday morning of November 29, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingpsport, TN.
Gerald was born April 22, 1932 to the late Roy and Audrey Barton Hensley. He was a retired coal miner and store clerk. He enjoyed farming and working with his cattle.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his children, Gerald Hensley and Geraldine Wagner; 3 sisters, Evelyn Hamlin, Betty Smith, and Sharon Watson.
He is survived by 3 loving children, Edward (Sheba) Hensley of Tremont, KY, Imogene Hensley of Florence, KY, and Sheila (Paul) Middleton of Harlan, KY; grandchildren, Edward Hensley, Jr, Shawnessy Horton, Harry Shuler, Cristal Pace, Wendy Brock, Drew Middleton, and Emily Wagner; great grandchildren, Brittany Lewis, Justin Hensley, Tyler Hensley, Jordan Brock, John Brady Brock, and Ryan Shuler; 1 great-great grandchildren, Arizona Lewis; his siblings, Ronald Hensley, Jeanette Poland, and Osla (Philip) Friedel; he leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to the Mandate set forth by Governor Andy Beshear on Nov. 20, 2020 the family will have private services on Thursday, (Dec. 3) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Mills and David Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY.
Condolences, memories, or photo's may be shared at www.aljfh.com
