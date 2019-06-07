KENVIR - Geraldene Bryant, 63, of Kenvir, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Born July 1,1955 in Harlan, she had lived here all of her life. Geraldene believed in the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray Burkhart and Grace Grubbs Burkhart; and two sisters, Jarusha and Brenda.

Survivors include her husband, Billy J. Bryant, Kenvir; a son, Bradley Jared Bryant and wife, Kristie, Putney; a step-son, Billy J. Bryant II, North Carolina; five brothers, Melvin Burkhart and wife, Katherine, Kenvir; Bradley Burkhart, Amboy, IN; Odell Burkhart, Ocala, FL; Doug Burkhart and wife, Diane, Kenvir; and Stanley Marlowe and wife, Renee, Harlan; and three sisters, Kathleen Brewer, Kil ; Karen Burkhart Quinn and husband, Jerry, Hendersonville, NC; and Shannon Marlowe, Evarts. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brys0n, Rayce and Alaina Bryant; one step-grandson, Brayden Bryant; a special angel on Earth, Kelli Hensley; a spiritual Mother and best friend, Hazel Saylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home and Sunday from 12 noon until the funeral hour at the Cornerstone Community Church in Baxter. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm with the Reverend Pete Ashby and the Reverend Garry Furgerson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with her son and nephews serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.