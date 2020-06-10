Geraldine Farley Turner 1962- 2020 Geraldine Farley Turner, age 57 of Greensburg, KY, formerly of Harlan, KY, daughter of the late Lee and Sybil Farley, was born on Monday, December 17, 1962 in Harlan, and departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Geraldine was also preceded in death by her loving husband: Tony Martin Turner; son: Cody Martin Turner; and brother: Frank Farley.
Survivors include a daughter and son: Courtney Danielle Turner of NY and Tony Cameron Turner of Greensburg; Her pup: Patch, who was her best friend and cuddle buddy; also a large and loving, wild family including eight brothers: Kenneth and Brenda Farley, Arnold Farley, MD and Corinne Farley, Donahue and Patricia Farley, Carl "Cocoa" Farley, Ronnie Noe, Otis and Carolyn Noe and Steve Noe; six sisters: Linda Mae Ingle, Shirley Garrett, Brenda and David Gillespie, Joan and Mack Miniard, Judy Farley and Steve Clem, and Leoma Lambert. Geraldine; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who she thought of as her own. A second family consisting of four bonus children: Amber Marie Upchurch, Tiffany Jeanette Smith, David Harris Taylor and Gabrielle Star Taylor was added to her long list of family members, alongside their father, Clyde Taylor.
Her family was never confined to the boundaries of blood-relations. Geraldine raised what seemed to be everyone around her. From her co-workers to neighbors to strangers, Geraldine always had a hard time saying "no." Her door was always open, as was her heart, and she leaves behind a stream of dear friends. She made a profession of faith in 2001 and spread the word of the Lord through her light and kindness. She was a member of the TJ Samson Health Pavilion team, though if she were asked, she would've rather been at the beach than at work. She loved flowers and watching the birds in her front yard. There was hardly a day in the summer months when she was not laying in the sun, "just trying to get a base tan," though it always ended in a sunburn. She loved Christian music and southern cooking -- she could feed an army. She loved long naps and car-selfies. Her hair was as big as her personality and she could've given Dolly Parton a run for her money. She was proud of her kids and loved them, Jesus, and cute boys more than anything on the planet. Though we are sad that Geraldine will not physically be here to give hugs, advice or one of the many hilarious stories in her repertoire, we are at peace knowing she is dancing with Jesus and her husband who she loved and missed so dearly. We know that this trip was better than any beach she could've visited.
The funeral services for Geraldine Farley Turner will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., CT, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home. www.cowherdandparrott.com
Visitation: 4-7 PM, CT, Wednesday at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home; after 8 AM, Thursday.
Visitation starting at 11 AM and funeral at 1 PM, ET, held in Loyall, Kentucky on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Loyall Funeral Home/Bianchi Funeral Homes, Inc., with burial to follow in the Farley Family Cemetery. www.bianchifuneralhomes.com
The family has asked that in celebrating Geraldine's life, not to wear black. Also, that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Norton Children's Hospital. PALLBEARERS: Family
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.