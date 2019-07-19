Glenn Pennington

Service Information
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
RICHMOND - Glenn Pennington, 69 of Richmond, KY formerly of Harlan, was born on December 13, 1949 and died on July 16, 2019. He was a heavy equipment operator, attended The Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with James Forrester officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with Mike Pennington, Rusty Turner, James Egalite, Anthony Nolan, Wendell Lewis and Harold Lewis serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will also be from 12 noon until the funeral hour on Saturday.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from July 19 to July 20, 2019
