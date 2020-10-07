Grady Kelly Lee, Jr 1938- 2020 Grady Kelly Lee, Jr., 82, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at his home in the Ivy Hill community of Harlan.
Grady was born June 8, 1938 in Lansing, Tennessee to his now deceased parents, Grady Lee, Sr., and Mildred Lewis Lee Crider. He moved to Harlan, KY in 1948. He began attending Harlan Christian Church with his family in 1949 and gave his heart to the Lord at a very young age, serving Him faithfully. He graduated from Harlan High School in 1956 and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. He and Martha Sherfey Lee were married for fifty-nine years, and have been residents together of Harlan since 1972.
He is survived by his wife Martha and two children Holly Lewis Lee Johnson, (wife of David Johnson) and Retired Lt. Colonel James Kelly Lee, (husband of Christie Lee). He is survived by 6 grandchildren: Joshua Lee Johnson (wife Jordan), Anne Corey Reed (husband Jeffrey), Captain Jacob Kelly Lee (wife Rachel), Anna Lee Nicholson (husband Ben), Jenna Lee Chester (husband Payton) and Linnea Grace Lee. Grady is survived by five great grandchildren: Silas David Reed, Levi Barrett Johnson, Wesley Lee Reed, Isaiah James Nicholson, and Avery Marie Johnson; he is also survived by his sister Helen Lee Fugitte (wife of Jim Fugitte) and niece Kristina (wife of Derek Pattison), nephew Stephen Fugitte, and great-niece Macy Fugitte.
He owned and operated the family business, Lee Furniture, from 1972 until retirement in 2012. During that time, he served on the Harlan Independent School Board and City Council for many years. At the Harlan Christian Church, he served as elder and trustee for many years and taught the junior and senior high school Sunday School class for more than 30 years. He and Martha also helped to start the first Walk to Emmaus in Harlan County.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday (Oct. 10) at the Harlan Christian Church, 130 S. 1st Street, Harlan, KY 40831. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm at the Church with Rev. Charles Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. Online service will be made available through Harlan Christian Church's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person.
Covid-19 Restrictions of 50% of church capacity, face masks, and social distancing all set by the Governor of Kentucky shall be followed, the family ask that everyone attending please have a face covering on.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brayden Morris Trust Fund or to the Navigators Ministry in the name of Jim Lee, both can sent in the C/O the Harlan Christian Church 130 South 1st Street, Harlan, KY 40831.
Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Grady K. Lee, Jr.