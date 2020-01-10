HARLAN — Harry Kenneth Moody (Ken) passed away on Thursday night, January 9th, 2020, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was 84 years old.

Ken, a native of Harlan County, born in Yancey on October 17th, 1935, was the son of Samuel and Dicie Stout Moody. He was the youngest of seven children, all of which preceded him in death. Including, William Moody (Bill), Ada Moody Kelley, Joseph Moody, Daisy Moody Clancey, Cecile Moody Newport, and Bobby Moody.

Ken was active in business ventures throughout his life. He began as an advertising salesman for the Harlan Daily Enterprise, which he always claimed was his all-time favorite job, until he purchased a small restaurant in Baxter. Ken's Drive-In quickly became a local success with both curb and dine in service. He often claimed to have the best burger in town. In conjunction with the drive in restaurant, he also opened and maintained other businesses during this time such as a mining battery supply shop and a Volkswagen car lot, as well as establishing the first pizza delivery service in Harlan. As Harlan grew, he then opened, Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse, a larger restaurant that quickly became a bigger success. Additionally, Ken purchased and expanded the Modern Electric Furniture & Appliance store and built it into one of the largest in the state. After 36 years, Ken retired in 2011, and became a full time advocate for Harlan. A true son of Harlan, he loved his birthplace with all of his heart.

Ken was a very active father and grandfather making trips to Africa in support of his son's business and attending as many functions with his granddaughter as he could. His quick wit, loving, and fun nature, was greatly appreciated and highlighted every family event. His love for his family remained unquestioned even til his death as he asked those closest to him to "please take care of Bettye." He will be missed by all those closest to him.

Ken is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Susan Michele Moody, and survived by his wife of 60 years, Bettye Grant Moody, his son Kenneth Grant Moody and wife Virginia, Sister-in-law Joyce Grant Fox, his granddaughter Lauren Grace Moody Dickens, and her husband Corey, and grandson Julian Adams. Ken is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Sunday (Jan. 12) at the Harlan Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm Sunday (Jan. 12) at the Harlan Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Dickenson and Pastor Josh Haywood officiating.

Graveside services will be 10:00 am Monday (Jan. 13) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY with Corey Dickens, Julian Adams, Shea Moody, Carl Moody, Mike Forester, Otis Doan and Bill Moody serving as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Men of the Ron Rains Sunday School class of the Harlan Baptist Church. Family & Friends are asked to meet at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home by 9:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Flowers are welcomed but memorials are suggested to the Harlan Baptist Church, PO Box 883, Harlan, KY 40831 in memory of Ken.

