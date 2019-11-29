CHURCH HILL - Thursday evening November 26, 2019, Hazel Green passed on to a much better place.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church until her health declined. Prior to moving to Church Hill, TN in 1995, she was a long-time resident of Loyall, KY and active member of the Loyall Methodist Church. Hazel began life as Hazel Gray, daughter of Bud and Ida (Stringer) Gray. She was born on February 23, 1922 at home in Harlan County, Kentucky in a coal camp once known as Whitestar. The 4-room camp house had no plumbing or electricity and no doctor was present to deliver the 3 pounds 6-ounce girl. She was placed in a shoe box and incubated in the warming oven atop a coal cook stove. The doctor later showed up and gave her his name "Hazel" and her middle name of his wife, Cordelia. Dr. Petery's wife was an author of a series of children's books about a young girl named Angeline.

Hazel's family moved to Closeplint when she was around eight, where she attended elementary school. During high school she road the bus to Evarts High School and was a varsity cheerleader four years and graduated with honors in 1938.

During WW 2 while her husband, Ben Hendrickson, served overseas in the Marines, she worked in Dayton, Ohio as the civilian in charge of damaged and shortages at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She had 10 civilians, 25 soldiers, and 25 Italian POW's working under her. In 1961, she began working as a social worker in Harlan County, Kentucky, retiring as supervisor in 1994.

Hazel was preceded in death by her late husband, Ralph Green; brother, Charles "Buddy" Gray; mother, Ida Wilson; father, Bud Gray; granddaughter, Darla Deneen; stepdaughter, Judy Green and Danny McGlothin.

She is survived by her son, Doug Hendrickson (Linda); stepson, Mike Green; grandchildren, Kevin Hendrickson (Glenna), Alicia Hendrickson, David Hendrickson, Michael Green, Julie Lemonds, and Travis Oaks (Miranda); great grandchildren, Taylor Thomas, Bailee, Armand, and Layla Henderickson, Christian, Autumn, and Summer Green; great-great grandchildren, Josie and Isabel Oluwadora; niece, Ann McLeod; nephew, Gary Gray. Also included in her family is Driss and Nadia Yousfi, their children Serene and Mahdi, Diane Everett, Johnny, Clay, Lynn, and Jerry McGlothin.

Hazel was a remarkable woman, the best mother and loving Granny and a good friend to all. Words can't express how much we will miss her.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery located at 3000 State Hwy 840, Baxter, KY 40806. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at The Village at Allandale, Preston Place 2 and Hospice for their Love, Compassion and Care shown our family and my mom. Thank You!

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your place of worship.

