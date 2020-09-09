I didn’t even know she was sick, me and her use to talk sometimes on messenger and she told me a lot about here past and how good it was to talk to me, she knew she could trust me. This has truly broken my heart. Me and her were always friends from the time we started School together we stayed friends. This is so sad to me. Bud and Lena I am so so sorry. I just don’t know what to say, I loved my friend, she was dear to me. You all are in my prayers. My heart is Broke.

Marilyn Rice Daniels

Friend