Helen Bunch Fulp
1962 - 2020
Helen Bunch Fulp 1962- 2020 Helen Bunch Fulp, 58, of Pathfork, departed this life on September 5, 2020 following an illness. She was born May 26, 1962 in Pineville, KY. Helen was a retired Registered Nurse with over 30 years experience in all aspects of the medical field. One highlight of her career was when she worked at Chesapeake General Hospital in Chesapeake, Virginia where she was responsible for the start of the sexual assault Nurse Examiner Program.

For the past 15 years Helen cared for her mother, Vina Bunch, until her passing away in March 2020.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a son, Julian Carter Fulp; her grandparents, Levi and Rosa Lee; and Otis and Helen Stanaford; and a brother-in-law, Douglas Helton.

Survivors include her father, Ronald Bunch, Pathfork; her sister, Lena R. Helton, Pathfork; nephew, Damian Helton (Katherine), of Pineville; and niece, Cortney Griffin (Tim), of Pathfork. Helen was a special "Mamaw Cissy" to Ronald and Aleena Goshen, and Madison and Tatten Rice.

All services for Helen will be private. We invite you to leave condolences for the family at our website, www.harlanfuneralhome.com.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
202 South Cumberland Avenue
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3030
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda Ervin
Friend
September 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You certainly will be in our prayers.
Geona Snellings
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.Helen will always be in my heart
Scott Hatfield
Friend
September 7, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Helen's passing, Prayers for comfort to the Family...Clifford and Watha Roark
Dewey Roark
September 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
June Hadte
Friend
September 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news about Helen. May the Lord comfort you and give you peace during this time of grief. Hugs and prayers being sent to you, Lena Rose and Bud!
Mary Simpson
Friend
September 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ruby Ann (Howard) & Dewey Shelton
Friend
September 6, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Prayers for the family.
Sherri Daniels
September 6, 2020
Helen was one of the greatest influences in myself becoming a nurse....she inspired me. she was a wonderful person that we lost too soon. prayers for peace and comfort to all her family.
jackie dean
Friend
September 6, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with you all. May God comfort you all during this time.
Bill, Marsha &Billy Brittain
Friend
September 6, 2020
I didn’t even know she was sick, me and her use to talk sometimes on messenger and she told me a lot about here past and how good it was to talk to me, she knew she could trust me. This has truly broken my heart. Me and her were always friends from the time we started School together we stayed friends. This is so sad to me. Bud and Lena I am so so sorry. I just don’t know what to say, I loved my friend, she was dear to me. You all are in my prayers. My heart is Broke.
Marilyn Rice Daniels
Friend
September 6, 2020
So, so sorry! Helen Elizabeth was such a sweet person. She was a blessing for her Mom in the past few years. Our prayers for comfort are with you all.
David & Daisy Johnson
Friend
September 6, 2020
My sympathies to Bud and rest of family I have known and loved this family all my life. Prayers for all!
Charlene Daniels Blanton
Friend
September 6, 2020
Very sad to hear this ...sending Prayers and comfort to all . Wendell & Joyce Middleton


Joyce Middleton
Friend
September 6, 2020
I remember at JACHS. She was a friend and the sweetest person you could ever meet. I was blessed to know her and I give prayers to her family
Dennis Davenport
Classmate
September 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Debra Taylor
Friend
September 6, 2020
You were a great person and will be missed but never forgotten
Candice & Lee Watts
Friend
September 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We lived beside Helen, Lena Rose, Bud and Vina for several years and they were good friends to us.
Marjorietta Moore
Friend
