LEXINGTON - Helen W. Howard, 99 of Lexington, KY and formerly of Harlan was born on February 2, 1920 and died peacefully at her daughters' home on February 27, 2019 in Wellington, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Howard.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Debbie and husband, Richard Banas.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11AM at First United Methodist Church in Lexington, KY with lunch following the service.

Burial services will be Saturday, April 13, at 1PM at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel at Keith, KY.

Memorial contributions suggested to Lexington Humane Society.

To the family of Mrs. Howard, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.