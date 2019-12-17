BAXTER - Hester Caldwell, age 89, of Baxter passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019 at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1930 to the late Harrison and Sarah Mosley.

She is preceded in death by her husband Will Caldwell, brothers Jimmy Mosley and Boyd Mosley, sisters Tisha Brock, Mossie Saylor, Hazel Hubbard, Gathel Caldwell and Minnie Caldwell.

She leaves to mourn her passing her son Ronald Caldwell and wife Janice, daughter Crystal June Liming and husband Bob, sister Edith Saylor and husband Jordan, grandchildren Eric Caldwell and wife Laura, Brad Liming, Greg Liming and wife Lindsey, great grandchildren Bradley Liming, Jackson Liming, Rosalee Caldwell, James Liming, a host of nieces and nephews and a special niece Christine Slusher and husband Wade.

Visitation will be Friday December 20, 2019 from 10-12 in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12 PM with the Reverend James Sanders and Matt Boggs officiating. Interment will follow in the Caldwell Cemetery on Straight Creek with grandsons serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Harlan County Honor Guard.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hester Caldwell.