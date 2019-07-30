WATTS CREEK — Irene Webb Milwee, 86, of Watts Creek, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born to the late Marson and Mattie Asher Webb on April 7, 1933 in Watts Creek. Irene was a homemaker and believed in the Baptist faith.

Besides her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Grover Milwee, Sr.; three brothers, Reverend Verlon Webb, Sr., Austin Webb, and Basil Webb; eight sisters, Dollie Soltys, Dovie Knowles, Beatrice Farley, Vernie Langley, Ginger Ivey, Axie Shepherd, Rosie Webb, and Daily Webb.

To mourn her passing, Irene leaves three children, Corinne Farley (M.D.), Grover Milwee, Jr. (Mary Britt), and Norma Howard (Tony), all of Watts Creek; one sister, Shirley Southerland of Watts Creek; four grandchildren; Candace Heinze, Scott Farley, Andrew Milwee and Travis Howard; three great-grandchildren; Johanna Heinze, Benjamin Heinze and Teagann Farley and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Irene will be held in the chapel of Loyall Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019, beginning with visitation from 12 noon until the service hour at 2 p.m. with Kyle Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, KY.

You may leave condolences on our website at www.loyallfuneralhome.com.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.