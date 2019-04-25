GATE CITY - James Ellis Boggs 62, of Gate City formerly of Lynch, KY went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. He was a graduate of Lynch High School and served 3 years in the U.S. Army. James was an avid fisherman and loved being on the lake. He was a truck driver for most of his life and thoroughly enjoyed being on the road.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Isaac and Juanita Boggs.

Survivors include his wife who loved him more than life, Laura Boggs of the home; daughter, Heather Hurd and husband Danny of Gate City; son, Clifton Kern and wife Paula of Gate City; grandson, Wayland Kern of Gate City; sister, Vicki Hartford and husband George of Lynch, KY; brothers, Curtis Cope and wife Anna of Benham, KY and Gary Boggs and wife Candy of Cumberland, KY; nephew, Glen Cope of Lexington, KY; nieces, Jamie Cornett and Catrina Shepherd both of Lynch, KY; along with several great nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oncology Departments at the VA Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

