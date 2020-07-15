James Brewer 1943- 2020 James Brewer, 76 of Harlan, passed away July 4, 2020. He was born to the late Hiram and Bessie Stepp Brewer on July 6, 1943.



Mr. Brewer is preceded in death by his Parents; Wife, Linda Brewer; Daughter, Michelle Westcott; Brothers, Frank, John and Ed Brewer; Sister, Georgie; Brother in Laws, Hubert and Raymond.



James is survived by his Son, James Brewer Jr., Grandchildren, Brianna Sperry, Brandie Farrel; Great Grandchildren, Avery Fahrenkrog and Nicholas Brewer; Sisters, Nancy Greene, Marie Greene and Joyce Fields; Sister in Laws, Virgie Brewer and Pam Brewer.



There will be no services at this time.



Mount Pleasant is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Brewer.



