James Malcholm Robinson Sr.
James Malcholm Robinson, Sr. 1934- 2020 James Malcholm Robinson, Sr 86 of Harlan passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.

Jim was retired District Manager for American General Life Ins. Co. after 42 years.

Visitation is 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Thursday at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charles Morris officiating. Burial will be 1:00 pm Friday at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, Ky.

A full obituary is posted at www.aljfh.com where you can leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Malcholm Robinson.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
