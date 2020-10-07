James Malcholm Robinson, Sr. 1934- 2020 James Malcholm Robinson, Sr 86 of Harlan passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.
Jim was retired District Manager for American General Life Ins. Co. after 42 years.
Visitation is 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Thursday at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charles Morris officiating. Burial will be 1:00 pm Friday at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, Ky.
