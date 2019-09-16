COLDIRON - James "Jim" Clarence Stephens, 69 of Coldiron, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. Jim was born on May 5, 1950 in Pineville to the late James and Bobbie Simpson Stephens in Harlan County. He was a retired coal miner and believed in the Holiness faith.

Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Misty Danielle Stephens.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Loretta Caldwell Stephens of Coldiron; three children, Melody Stephens Stratton (Warren) of Harrodsburg; Jeremiah James Stephens and Megan Elizabeth Stephens both of Coldiron; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation for Jim will be conducted on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. in the chapel of the Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Coldiron Church of God-Mountain Assembly at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Carmical and Pastor Jeremy Blevins officiating.

Burial will follow in the Layman Cemetery at Coldiron with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.