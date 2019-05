WALLINS - Janet E. Crabtree, 70 of Wallins, KY. passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday (May 11) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 11:00 am until the funeral hour.

