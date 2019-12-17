HARLAN - Mrs. Janice Cowser, 99 of Harlan, was born on November 4, 1920 in Georgia and entered Heaven on December 11, 2019 at Harlan Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was a home maker and long-time resident of Harlan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cowser; her mother, Evelyn Wilks and a brother, Walter Curry.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Span and Overseer Shirley Kyle. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will also be Saturday from 1PM until 2PM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Henson & Rich Funeral Home.