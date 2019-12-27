WALLINS — Janice R. Foley 62, of Wallins, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born February 26, 1957 in Harlan, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 - PM at the Coxton Full Gospel Church of God with Rev. Kelles Greer, Rev. Neil Kelly and Brother Jack Rigney officiating. Burial will follow in the Ages-Brookside Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28 after 4 - PM at the church.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to Janice Foley's family and friends during your time of bereavement.