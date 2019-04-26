This is the beautiful story of Jeanette (Wilson) Ball, Harlan, Kentucky, who passed away from this life with peace and grace early in the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the University of Kentucky's Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice.

Jeanette's earthly story began on October 26, 1926, when she was born to Arch and Ella Sandifer Wilson in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She had five beloved siblings: three sisters: Axie (Wilson) Graves, Bert (Wilson) Simmons, and Eula Gray (Wilson) Owsley; and two brothers: JB Wilson and Delano Wilson.

While her early childhood was spent in Middlesboro, the majority of her ninety-twoyears were spent in her beloved Harlan, where she met Kyle, the love of her life. They were married in 1947, after he returned from serving in Okinawa during World War II. Kyle and

Jeanette left a legacy of a fifty-seven-year-long marriage of faithful love and service to one another. Their union was blessed with two sons, Hensley Michael and Kevin Kyle, both of whom were their parents' great pride and joy.

One of Jeanette's first jobs in Harlan was working at Green Mill Drug Store, but she was employed much longer at Lee Drug Store, where she grew to love some of her dearest friends, particularly the Rains family: Ronnie, Evelyn, Rhonda, and Gary; and Joe Myers and his family.

It was also during this early part of her adult life when she became dearest companions with Mary Fox, whose friendship continued to grow in its beauty until Mary died in February, 2018. (One of the many similarities that Mary and Jeanette shared was that God blessed them both with ninety-two wonderful years of life.)

Although her given name name was Jeanette, she was also known as Mom, Tree, Nett, Phurtie, Mrs. Ball—and then, with the arrival of the Pughs at Harlan Baptist Church, just plain old Ball; however, her very favorite name was Mamaw. Once her two granddaughters, Megan and Madison, learned to say the word, a generation of Harlan's children grew up calling her Mamaw Ball—and she relished every time it was spoken. Yet there was no more precious sound to her than when her two great-granddaughters, Kylie Beth and Emily Jane, learned to scream it with delight—"Mamaw!"—every time they saw her. Being Mamaw to Megan and Madison, to their husbands, Joel and Josh, and to Kylie and Emily was one of the greatest joys of her life.

Anyone who knew Jeanette well knew of her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her deep love for her church family at Harlan Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member for over five decades. She would have been thrilled if she had known that the last worship service she would attend on this earth was the celebration of her Savior's resurrection this past Sunday—and she would have loved knowing that the last words she sang with her church family were "All I have is Christ." Generations of children (and their children) adored her because of the love and Juicy Fruit gum that she lavished on them during her fifty-four years of teaching in the preschool Sunday school class. She also loved going with Evelyn, Pat, Julia, and other women of the church to the Harlan Nursing Home every Tuesday to visit with "those little old people."

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, Kyle; both of her parents; and all five siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Mike and Kevin (Vickie); her two granddaughters, Megan (Joel) Watson and Madison (Josh) Haywood; her two great-granddaughters, Kylie Elizabeth Watson and Emily Jane Watson; a very special sister-in-law, Polly Ball; and a host of dear friends: Evelyn Rains, Pat Francis (the Thelma to Jeanette's Louise), Julia Mitchell, and Jerri Hobbs, among others.

Visitation for Jeanette will be held at Harlan Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00 am until 12:00pm, with the funeral following at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Josh Haywood officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Harlan Baptist Church, 102 West Mound Street, Harlan, KY 40831 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan.

Harlan Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the Ball family.