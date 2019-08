LEXINGTON — Jeffery W. Bush, 48, of Lexington, formerly of Evarts, departed this life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

A service celebrating Jeffery's life will be conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be posted to www.evartsfuneralhome.com. when available.